COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits



Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 23 hours ago

12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says



The study, published by the Century Foundation think tank, says millions of Americans' benefits will expire during the holidays if Congress does nothing. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on November 20, 2020