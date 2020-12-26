Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Was Nepal’s Parliament Dissolved At Beijing’s Behest? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Was Nepal’s Parliament Dissolved At Beijing’s Behest? – AnalysisBy Lt Gen Prakash Katoch (retd)*

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari has dissolved the parliament on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli though Constitution has no such provision. In a parliamentary democracy like Nepal, the prime minister has the real power, not the president, and not many presidents refuse...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like