Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle

Upworthy Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The property formerly known as Neverland Ranch, home to the late Michael Jackson, has been purchased by Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ron...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Here's what happened to Neverland Ranch

Here's what happened to Neverland Ranch 01:07

 Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has a new owner. Take a look inside the 2,700-acre estate and what it used to look like.

