Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for $22M to billionaire

WorldNews Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for $22M to billionaireMichael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. ......
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch For $22 Million

Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch For $22 Million 00:22

 Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

