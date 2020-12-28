British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for Covi-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus. Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said Monday that the rising number of hospitalized patients was "extremely worrying."Full Article
British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar
