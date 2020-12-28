British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

IndiaTimes

British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for Covi-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus. Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said Monday that the rising number of hospitalized patients was "extremely worrying."

