Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Should Secular Democracies Get Away With Acts Of Subversion And Fabrication? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Should Secular Democracies Get Away With Acts Of Subversion And Fabrication? – OpEdOpen source investigations can be a tedious and cumbersome task and ‘Indian Chronicles’ a report published by the EU’s DisinfoLab which details the fifteen year operation conducted by the Srivastava Group and Asian News International (ANI) is no exception. Since 2005, the operation continued unabated with astonishing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like