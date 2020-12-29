Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospitalEight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the workers at the Stralsund city elderly care home in the Vorpommern-Ruegen...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: COVID Vaccine Clinic Opens In Essex County

COVID Vaccine Clinic Opens In Essex County 00:38

 St. Barnabas Medical Center has launched a new vaccine clinic for health care workers in Essex County, New Jersey.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawn

 The Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
WorldNews

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews
EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal [Video]

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of theEU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a spokesman for the German EU Councilpresidency has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

A Beloved World War II Photo Comes to Life in a Virtual Reunion

 Martin Adler, now 96, was looking for German troops in 1944 when he almost shot three Italian children. His daughter’s internet appeal brought them all..
NYTimes.com

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' [Video]

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity'

EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Covid: Mexico and Chile begin mass vaccination programmes

 Mexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.
BBC News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues [Video]

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues

Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mystery US donors sending 150,000 doses of vaccine to Iran

 An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported..
New Zealand Herald

Stralsund Stralsund City in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany


Vorpommern-Rügen District in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

