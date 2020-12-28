Coronavirus: German care home workers accidentally given vaccine overdose
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
An oversight has led to eight care workers at a residential home on the north German coast receiving five times the recommended dose of the vaccine. Four were taken to hospital after developing flu-like symptoms.
An oversight has led to eight care workers at a residential home on the north German coast receiving five times the recommended dose of the vaccine. Four were taken to hospital after developing flu-like symptoms.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources