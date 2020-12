You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bill Belichick ‘wasn’t buying’ Josh Allen hype ahead of Bills- Patriots MNF showdown ESPN's Brian Griese and Louis Riddick discussed their conversation with Belichick before the game started.

Upworthy 4 hours ago



Clay Travis: Josh Allen is 3rd best QB in the NFL right now, Bills will defeat Patriots | FOX BET LIVE The New England Patriots will have to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the season, and Clay Travis predicts it won't look good for Cam Newton and Bill...

FOX Sports 7 hours ago