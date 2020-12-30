Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 dead, 20 injured in massive Croatia earthquake

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
At least five people were killed and 20 other injured after a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Croatia, according to authorities.

The earthquake jolted Petrinja, a small city about 50 km southeast of the Croatian capital Zagreb, at 12.19 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia 01:01

 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days [Video]

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on December 29, killing seven people, injuring more than 20 and rattling several neighboring countries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja. At least seven people were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published