5 dead, 20 injured in massive Croatia earthquake

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days



A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on December 29, killing seven people, injuring more than 20 and rattling several neighboring countries. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 3 hours ago Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake



Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja. At least seven people were.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago 6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia



An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 11 hours ago