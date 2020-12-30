|
|
5 dead, 20 injured in massive Croatia earthquake
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
At least five people were killed and 20 other injured after a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Croatia, according to authorities.
The earthquake jolted Petrinja, a small city about 50 km southeast of the Croatian capital Zagreb, at 12.19 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja.
At least seven people were..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
|