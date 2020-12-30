Pfizer: Millions Of COVID Vaccine Doses Waiting To Ship

UK Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine



U.K. Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. On Wednesday, the United Kingdom gave emergency authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published 2 hours ago

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.



The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 4 hours ago