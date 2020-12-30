Global  
 

Pfizer: Millions Of COVID Vaccine Doses Waiting To Ship

Newsy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Pfizer: Millions Of COVID Vaccine Doses Waiting To ShipWatch VideoThere are millions of vials of vaccines that the CDC says are "distributed" but haven't actually been given to people yet.

Our partners at Kaiser Health News call this rollout a "nightmare."

Dozens of states are still trying to get the number of doses they were promised.

There's a lot of finger...
