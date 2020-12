You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule



With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials. Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago Analysis: At Trump Admin's 'Warp Speed,' It'll Take 10 Years To End Pandemic



The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rolling along--but very, very slowly. While the FDA has approved two vaccines for distribution, experts say it will be many months.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago Operation Warp Speed Leader: I FAILED!



General Gustave Perna is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. On Saturday, he apologized for a "planning error" that caused dozens of states to expect more vaccine doses than they'll.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago