Hong Kong Activists Face Up to Three Years Jail Time in China Following Attempt to Flee to Taiwan via Boat

HNGN Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hong Kong Activists Face Up to Three Years Jail Time in China Following Attempt to Flee to Taiwan via BoatAfter trying to flee to Taiwan by using a speedboat, ten Hong Kong activists have been arrested and jailed by China for seven months up to three years.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison

Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison 01:51

 The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong.

