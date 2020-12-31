China jails 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong

Thursday, 31 December 2020 () A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory.
The Yantian District Court in Shenzhen city gave the harshest sentences to the two accused...
The past year has changed Hong Kong forever. From crushing pro-democracy protests and dissent to the implementation of the National Security Law and ousted lawmakers, for many China’s tightening grip..