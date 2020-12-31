Global  
 

China jails 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong

Mid-Day Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory.

The Yantian District Court in Shenzhen city gave the harshest sentences to the two accused...
 The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong.

