NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart apologized Wednesday for a tweet that called Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley a sore loser for contesting President-elect Joe...

Walmart Apologizes for Calling Sen. Hawley 'Sore Loser' After He Vows to Challenge Election Results Walmart on Wednesday apologized to GOP Sen. Josh Hawley for a tweet criticizing the lawmaker for his plan to object to the Electoral College certification on...

Newsmax 8 hours ago