Walmart apologizes after its Twitter account called Sen. Josh Hawley 'sore loser' over Electoral College dispute

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Walmart apologized after its Twitter account "mistakenly" called Sen. Josh Hawley a "sore loser" over his plan to object to electoral college results.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Walmart Accidentally Sparks Battle, Sen. Josh Hawley

Walmart Accidentally Sparks Battle, Sen. Josh Hawley 00:32

 Charlie Riedel/AP On Tuesday, Walmart's corporate account called Republican Sen. Josh Hawley a "#soreloser" on Twitter after Hawley said he would challenge the certification of the Electoral College vote. Walmart said in a statement to Business Insider that the tweet "was mistakenly posted by a...

