Walmart apologizes after its Twitter account called Sen. Josh Hawley 'sore loser' over Electoral College dispute
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Walmart apologized after its Twitter account "mistakenly" called Sen. Josh Hawley a "sore loser" over his plan to object to electoral college results.
Josh Hawley Junior United States Senator from Missouri
GOP senator vows to challenge certification of Biden's victoryRepublican Senator Josh Hawley's objection will force the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept President-elect Biden's victory, putting Republicans in..
CBS News
Sen. Hawley will object to Electoral College results, ensuring a doomed fight to overturn Biden's winRepublican Sen. Josh Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to certify Joe Biden's win. The move is unlikely to change the election results
USATODAY.com
GOP Senator Josh Hawley to challenge certification of electoral votesHawley, of Missouri, is the first Republican senator to commit to objecting when Congress meets to tally the Electoral College votes January 6.
CBS News
Walmart American multinational retail chain
Most of 2020’s best holiday deals could end later this weekPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
When the calendar flips over to 2021 this Friday, January 1st, some of the best deals that we’ve been featuring for..
The Verge
Got a gift card for Christmas? Here's how to easily check the balance, protect it and other gift card tipsWhat is my Walmart gift card balance? How much is the Target gift card worth? Here's how to check gift card balances and tips to protect the cards.
USATODAY.com
Holiday singer uses voice rather than bell to get Salvation Army donationsSammie Wade is bringing holiday cheer outside a North Texas Walmart. His journey from homelessness to hope is inspiring many to give to the Salvation Army Red..
CBS News
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
Hawley Answers Trump’s Call for Election ChallengeThe Republican senator said he would object to certifying the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, a move that is unlikely to alter President-elect Joseph R. Biden..
NYTimes.com
