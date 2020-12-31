CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many...Full Article
2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by virus
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Most Big New Year's Eve Firework Displays Are Canceled
Wochit Tech
COVID has put a wrench in New Year's Eve celebrations globally. According to CNN, the best view of fireworks in most major cities..
Huge New Year's Eve jump in virus cases across city and county
Leicester Mercury
Stoke-on-Trent residents told to 'stay home and do not mix' on New Year's Eve
Leek Post and Times
You might like
More coverage
South Cape bars expect big business New Years Eve
FOX 4 Now Florida
A New Year's Eve pub crawl is planned in the South Cape Entertainment District. That's despite continued warnings from health..