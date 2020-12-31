Watch VideoCanadian officials say anyone flying into the country will soon have to prove that they've tested negative for COVID-19. This new rule will likely take effect within a this week. With this rule, air travelers will need to have a negative test within 72 hours of their flight. After they arrive in Canada, they will still...Full Article
Canada To Require Negative Tests For Air Travel
Newsy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20
-
The year that wasn't: how 2020 could have gone without the Coronavirus
Autocar
-
The Latest: US requires UK passengers to get negative test
SeattlePI.com
-
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
SeattlePI.com
-
LifeLabs Confirms that all Members of Santa’s Workshop Have Tested Negative for COVID-19
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Six 12/21/2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Six 12/21/2020