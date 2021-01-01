By giving unconditional support to Joe Biden, progressive Democrats almost got Trump re-elected. Trump came within as few as 21,462 votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin of winning the Electoral College. If those votes had gone to Trump instead of Biden, the Electoral College vote would have been tied 269-269. The election...Full Article
Howie Hawkins: How Progressive Democrats Almost Re-Elected Trump – OpEd
Eurasia Review 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Howie Hawkins: Whatever Happened To Left Solidarity? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
In 2004, a number of prominent progressives issued statements calling on people to vote for Democrat John Kerry in the close states..
The People Must Save Themselves And The Economy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Why I’m Voting Green In 2020 – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Impeachment Indicts Both Parties And Clarifies Our Tasks In 2020 – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The Democratic Party’s electoral strategy of impeaching Donald Trump is backfiring. Before impeachment, Trump was losing to each..
-
Howie Hawkins: An Economic Bill Of Rights Would Address Inequality – Interview
Eurasia Review
-
2020 Election Year Is An Opportunity For Transformational Change If We Embrace Our Power – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
A Victory For The Fogeys: Bernie Sanders Drops Out – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
We Are The Majority: We Must Turn That Into Power – OpEd
Eurasia Review