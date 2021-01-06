Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff
Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in the Georgia Senate runoff, giving Democrats an additional seat in the upper chamber.Full Article
Democrats won one hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia on Wednesday and pulled ahead in a second, edging closer to control..
Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) gives remarks on the night of the Georgia Senate runoff election where he is running against incumbent..