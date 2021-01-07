Fact-check: There's No Evidence The Capitol Riot Was Led By Antifa

Fact-check: There's No Evidence The Capitol Riot Was Led By Antifa

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSome Republican lawmakers have pointed fingers at antifa for the riot that erupted at the nation's Capitol on Wednesday, though no evidence of the group's involvement has emerged.

"The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the...

Full Article