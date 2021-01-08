Lawmakers Discuss The Possibility Of Impeachment

Watch Video"I believe the President is dangerous, and should not hold office one day longer," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "The Vice President can invoke the 25th Amendment today, and if the Cabinet votes, he's gone."
"If the Vice President and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward...
