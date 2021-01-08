Marion Ramsey, 'Police Academy' star, dies at 73
Published
Though many may know Ramsey for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the "Police Academy" films, her career began much earlier.Full Article
Published
Though many may know Ramsey for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the "Police Academy" films, her career began much earlier.Full Article
The actress and singer, who was best known for her role as the soft-spoken Officer Laverne Hooks in the 1980s film series, passed..
Marion Ramsey, who was best known for playing Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy series, has sadly passed away at the age..