Marion Ramsey, 'Police Academy' and Broadway star, dies at 73
Marion Ramsey, the actress best known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the film franchise "Police Academy," died Thursday in Los Angeles.
Marion Ramsey of "Police Academy" and Broadway fame died in her Los Angeles home on Thursday.
Ramsey was loved by fans for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy film series.