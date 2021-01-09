Michael Apted, British filmmaker and documentarian, dies at 79
Published
Michael Apted, best known for directing "Coal Miner's Daughter" and the long-running "Up" documentary series, died Thursday night in Los...Full Article
Published
Michael Apted, best known for directing "Coal Miner's Daughter" and the long-running "Up" documentary series, died Thursday night in Los...Full Article
British filmmaker Michael Apted, who directed both the Seven Up series and Coal Miner’s Daughter, has died. He was 79.