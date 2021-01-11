Parler Sues Amazon After Tech Giant Kicks Site Off Its Servers
Published
The social-media service has sued Amazon.com Inc. after the tech giant abruptly ended web-hosting services to the company, effectively...Full Article
Published
The social-media service has sued Amazon.com Inc. after the tech giant abruptly ended web-hosting services to the company, effectively...Full Article
· *As 2020 begins, experts say they expect Oracle to focus on making key changes to its top leadership and to fill the void left..