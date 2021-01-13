Supreme Court reinstates restrictions on abortion pill
Published
The court's conservatives backed Trump's request to enforce rules a lower court had lifted for the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The court's conservatives backed Trump's request to enforce rules a lower court had lifted for the pandemic.Full Article
The US Supreme Court said that abortion pills must be obtained in-person, even during the pandemic, lifting a suspension of the..
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his..