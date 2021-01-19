Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop arrested
The FBI is looking for a woman who's accused of directing pro-Trump rioters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol
Law enforcement has arrested a Pennsylvania woman after an accusation from a former romantic partner that she took a laptop from..
Greg Argos reports.