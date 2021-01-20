Gift from a 'trusted friend', says Bhutan's PM Dr Lotay Tshering after receiving Indian COVID-19 vaccines

Bhutan on Wednesday became the first country to receive 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. It was delivered with an Indian Air Force's AN32 which landed in the country with 1,50,000 doses of it. Following the delivery, Bhutan's PM Dr Lotay Tshering while receiving the vaccine expressed that it is a gift from a 'trusted friend' who has been with Bhutan all through the decades and in this pandemic too.