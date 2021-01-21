Bidens quickly fire White House chief usher installed by Trump
Published
The Bidens moved quickly on Wednesday to fire White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, who was installed by the Trumps, two sources with...Full Article
Published
The Bidens moved quickly on Wednesday to fire White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, who was installed by the Trumps, two sources with...Full Article
Imagine only 5 hours to move into a 132 room mansion. An incredible feat inside the White House every 4 to 8 years. Add to that,..
The White House said on Friday it would refuse to take part in hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives set for next week that..