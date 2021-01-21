On Day 1, Joe Biden signs 15 executive orders, reversing Donald Trump's key policies
On Day 1, Joe Biden has signed 15 executive orders, reversing Donal Trump's key policies. The executive orders ranged from rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, halting America's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, revoking Muslim travel ban and stopping immediate construction of Mexico border wall. Biden told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House that he has signed the first lot of executive orders on Wednesday.Full Article