Know what Donald Trump is working on these days, ex-US president is still not happy!
Published
Former US President Donald Trump is now focussing on his hotel and resort business. Billionaire Trump is set to shift his focus back to his family business that has been ravaged by COVID-19 pandemic, shutdowns and restrictions. It has been reported that revenue from his hotel and resort business has declined by huge margins. His Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts have suffered huge revenue losses.Full Article