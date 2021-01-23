Birx says she regularly considered quitting
Published
Deborah Birx, the former coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force under President Trump, said in an interview excerpt...Full Article
Published
Deborah Birx, the former coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force under President Trump, said in an interview excerpt...Full Article
In her first interview since leaving the Trump White House, Dr. Deborah Birx sits down with Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation.
Former Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx and Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci, appear on Sunday's "Face the..