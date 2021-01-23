Russian police have arrested more than 2600 people in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions.The protests...Full Article
Mass arrests at Russian protests demanding Alexei Navalny's release
