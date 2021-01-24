Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
"I have to dust it off and come back, and that's what I will do. ... I'll take my licks, but I'm gutted,” McGregor said.Full Article
Conor McGregor has urged bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon despite his brutal technical knockout defeat at..
Conor McGregor was handed a shock defeat after being knocked out for the first time in his UFC career by Dustin Poirier following a..