Cindy McCain says Arizona GOP censure is 'a badge of honor'
John McCain's widow was censured by Arizona state Republicans for failing to support President Trump — and she took it in stride. "It is a badge of honor."
Former Republican congressman and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wrote, 'If you liked the Republican civil war in Georgia, you’ll..
The Republican committee of Arizona's Maricopa County is considering censuring the widow of the late GOP Sen. John..
The Arizona Republican State Party voted to re-elect Kelli Ward as chairwoman and moved to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen...