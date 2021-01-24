Rand Paul spars with ABC host over election integrity
Published
Days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Kentucky Republican claims there is still chance that election challenges make...Full Article
Published
Days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Kentucky Republican claims there is still chance that election challenges make...Full Article
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday declared there was a "great deal of evidence of fraud" and illegal election law changes that merit..