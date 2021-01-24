Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to go after Conor McGregor after UFC 257 on social media

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to go after Conor McGregor after UFC 257 on social media

Upworthy

Published

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to have some choice words for Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC...

Full Article