Deborah Birx Says Some Donald Trump White House Staff Believed COVID Was a Hoax
Published
"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made... Someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were...Full Article
Published
"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made... Someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were...Full Article
In an interview, Dr. Deborah Birx says she “always” considered quitting then-President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus..
Noon-2021-01-20