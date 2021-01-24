Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor’s KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor’s KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Upworthy

Published

As expected, Nate Diaz didn’t stay silent for long in regards to how Saturday’s lightweight headliner went down in Abu Dhabi.

Full Article