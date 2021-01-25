Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19
Published
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, he said on Sunday evening.Full Article
Published
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, he said on Sunday evening.Full Article
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, the president tweeted on his official Twitter..
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 67, announces he is receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus.