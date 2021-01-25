Could Cats, Dogs Pass COVID-19 to Humans? Scientists Say They Should be Vaccinated, Too!

HNGN

Cats and dogs could be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the future as they pose a 'significant long-term risk' if pets could be infected and would transmit to humans, a group of scientists said.

