Cats and dogs could be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the future as they pose a 'significant long-term risk' if pets could be infected and would transmit to humans, a group of scientists said.Full Article
Could Cats, Dogs Pass COVID-19 to Humans? Scientists Say They Should be Vaccinated, Too!
