News24.com | Macron: AstraZeneca vaccine 'quasi-ineffective' for over-65s
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron says AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine appears not to be effective for people over 65 years of age.Full Article
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron says AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine appears not to be effective for people over 65 years of age.Full Article
International Development Secretary Liz Truss said French President Emmanuel Macron was wrong to claim the AstraZeneca vaccine is..