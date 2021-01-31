Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: U.S. media
Published
Several of former U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers have left his team a little over a week before his trial, U.S. media reported Saturday. CNN cited unnamed…Full Article
Published
Several of former U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers have left his team a little over a week before his trial, U.S. media reported Saturday. CNN cited unnamed…Full Article
Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, two people..
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Trump's team, the source said.