Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers as Senate trial nears
Published
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier are no longer expected to be part of the Trump's impeachment defense team.Full Article
Published
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier are no longer expected to be part of the Trump's impeachment defense team.Full Article
Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on his defense for his Senate..