Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Published
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump’s five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to..
Former US President Donald Trump has abruptly parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his..