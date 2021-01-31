Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Published
Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the deadly riot inside the U.S. CapitolFull Article
Published
Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the deadly riot inside the U.S. CapitolFull Article
Former President Donald Trump’s five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to..
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two..