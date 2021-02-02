Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective against COVID-19 in late-stage trial: study
Published
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective against COVID-19 disease in a late-stage trial, according to new interim results. The...Full Article
Published
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective against COVID-19 disease in a late-stage trial, according to new interim results. The...Full Article
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing..
Following interim review of unblinded safety and efficacy data, independent DSMB unanimously recommends continuation of the global..