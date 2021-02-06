Saudi COVID-19 App Tawakkalna Sees Registrations Increase By 22.5% In 3 Days

Due to the concerning rise in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in recent days, a number of public and private establishments require visitors to show their health status via the Tawakkalna app.
Due to high demand, the app saw a surge in user operations (over 250 million in 24 hours), leading to the app crashing. It...
