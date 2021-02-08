Watch Miley Cyrus bring Billy Idol and Joan Jett on stage at Super Bowl 2021 pre-show
The pair joined Cyrus in an iconic performance for TikTok Tailgate before the big game.Full Article
Miley Cyrus brought some fellow rebels to the Super Bowl this year, and turned the event into a true rock n' roll show. However, it..
Joan Jett also joined singer during concert for healthcare workers outside Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium